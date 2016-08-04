Thanks for Playing, and Congratulations to the Winners!
Twin Arrows Casino Presents
Best of Both Worlds
Listen each weekday morning at 7:15 when Eddie Miller in the Morning will tell you which hour to listen for the Secret Sounder.
After you hear the Secret Sounder, be caller #7 to qualify and instantly win a $77 valued pack good for food and casino action at Twin Arrows Casino.
If you qualify, you’ll be invited to the giveaway party at Twin Arrows Casino where you’ll have a chance to win one of the trips we’re giving away, plus more games and prizes!
We’re giving away a Rocky Point trip for you and up to 11 of your friends for a 4 day 3 night stay at El Fin Demundo in Puerto Penasco, Mexico and includes $1000 cash!
Qualifying Starts: August 8, 2016
Qualifying Ends: Sept 9, 2016
The Giveaway Party: Sept 10, 2016
Two Chance Tuesdays!
Every Tuesday, you’ll have another chance to qualify! Look around on this website for the hidden poker chip (shown on the left). It will show up on random pages throughout the day. When you find it, click it to unlock an entry form where you can enter to qualify!