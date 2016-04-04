Mountains of Cash and Cabo

Thanks for playing!
Congratulations to the winners!
Presented by Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, The Perfect Place To Play
You can win a full week in Cabo San Lucas at an exclusive Condo in the heart of Cabo with all the amenities! Includes airfare and spending cash! You’ll also get a chance to win up to $50,000!
To qualify:
Listen for the “Cabo Cocktail” each day at 10:10 AM, 2:10 PM, and 4:10 PM.
The following morning, Eddie will ask for the those cocktails at 7:15 AM.
Use this form to help you keep track of the cocktails and times!
Dates To Remember:
Qualifying Starts – April 7, 2016
Qualifying Ends – June 3, 2016
Finale – June 4, 2016
BROUGHT TO YOU IN PART BY