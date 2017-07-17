Win a Lake Powell Houseboat Getaway
Presented by Twin Arrows Casino Resort and Antelope Point Marina
Starting July 31st!
Here’s How To Play
Weekday Mornings at 7:15, you will be given the hour to listen for the boat horn and jackpot sounder.
Then, when you hear the boat horn and jackpot sounder, enter the keyword using the entry form below.
We will pick a winner each day who will receive a prize valued at $77 ($40 food voucher and $37 casino cash at Twin Arrows Casino). Each daily winner is qualified for the drawing to win the Houseboat Getaway!
Daily winners will be announced the following morning!
The Grand Prize
5 Day Getaway on a 70′ Silver Houseboat at Lake Powell!
$500 in spending CASH!
Important Dates
July 31 – Sept 9, 2017 Qualifying
Sept 9, 2017 – Finale at Twin Arrows Casino
Enter Here
Entries start July 31st!